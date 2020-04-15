Trade Bank of Iraq Announces Capital Increase to USD 3 Billion Under New Three Year Strategic Vision (Di mercoledì 15 aprile 2020) BAGHDAD, Iraq and ABU DHABI, UAE, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/
Trade Bank of Iraq (TBI) has announced a new Capital Increase that aims to raise the Bank's financial strength in line with the new strategic vision for 2020-23. The Bank has Increased its Capital to USD 3 Billion (3.5 Trillion Iraqi Dinar) for the Year 2020 from USD 2.3 Billion (2.7 Trillion Iraqi Dinar) in 2019. The step has been taken with the approval of the Prime Minster of Iraq on the back of TBI's promising 2019 financial results audited by E&Y Ernst & Young. The Increased Capital is aimed at reinforcing the Bank's status in Iraq and its position as a leading Iraqi Bank with global reach. TBI achieved a robust growth in revenues and in key financial areas during the financial Year 2019. The financial results shows that TBI achieved revenues of USD 708 million (837 Billion Iraqi Dinar), ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
