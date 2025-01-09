Bamboo Rose Unveils TotalPLM | The Industry' s Most Comprehensive Retail Management Platform Powered by AI and Creative Collaboration
TotalPLM will debut at NRF 2025: Retail's Big Show in NYC, Jan 12-14BOSTON, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/
Bamboo Rose, a leading provider of enterprise software solutions for the Retail Industry, is proud to announce the culmination of a strategic product transformation: TotalPLM™, the Most Comprehensive and innovative product lifecycle Management (PLM) Platform on the market.This groundbreaking upgrade to Bamboo Rose's proven solution integrates a suite of advanced Retail technologies, including Planning and Merchandising, Creative Collaboration, Product Development, Sourcing, Supplier Relationship Management, Purchase Order Management, and Global Trade Management all Powered by AI-fueled Decision Intelligence. Bamboo Rose was once again named a leader in the December 2024 IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Retail, Footwear, and Apparel PLM 2024 Vendor Assessment.
