GORTEC Announces New Trial Success for Head and Neck Cancer Treatment
TOURS, France, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/
GORTEC, known as Head and Neck Radiation Oncology Group, today announced that the randomized Phase 3 NIVOPOSTOP GORTEC 2018-01 Trial evaluating nivolumab, Bristol Myers Squibb's anti-PD-1 therapy, as a post-operative Treatment component for resected patients with locally advanced squamous cell carcinoma of Head and Neck (LA-SCCHN), with high risk of relapse met its primary endpoint of Disease-Free survival (DFS) across all comers. The study evaluated after surgery the addition of nivolumab to standard-of care (SOC) radiotherapy and cisplatin, compared to SOC radiotherapy and cisplatin alone. At a pre-determined number of DFS events, there was a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in DFS for patients receiving nivolumab.
GORTEC, known as Head and Neck Radiation Oncology Group, today announced that the randomized Phase 3 NIVOPOSTOP GORTEC 2018-01 Trial evaluating nivolumab, Bristol Myers Squibb's anti-PD-1 therapy, as a post-operative Treatment component for resected patients with locally advanced squamous cell carcinoma of Head and Neck (LA-SCCHN), with high risk of relapse met its primary endpoint of Disease-Free survival (DFS) across all comers. The study evaluated after surgery the addition of nivolumab to standard-of care (SOC) radiotherapy and cisplatin, compared to SOC radiotherapy and cisplatin alone. At a pre-determined number of DFS events, there was a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in DFS for patients receiving nivolumab.
Leggi su Liberoquotidiano.it
Liberoquotidiano.it - GORTEC Announces New Trial Success for Head and Neck Cancer Treatment
- GORTEC Announces New Trial Success for Head and Neck Cancer Treatment
- GORTEC Announces New Trial Success for Head and Neck Cancer Treatment - GORTEC, known as Head and Neck Radiation Oncology Group, today announced that the randomized Phase 3 NIVOPOSTOP GORTEC 2018-01 trial evaluating nivolumab, Bristol Myers Squibb's anti-PD-1 therapy, as ... (adnkronos.com)
Nippon Steel dichiara guerra al governo USA: colpo di coda di Biden quifinanza.it
Dal Parco archeologico di Siponto a Castel del Monte: in 5mila hanno iniziato il 2025 nei Musei di Puglia foggiatoday.it
Etiopia, i cristiani ortodossi celebrano il Natale vestiti di bianco lapresse.it
Echo Dot di 5° generazione con lampadina LED smart a meno di 80€ su Amazon ilrestodelcarlino.it
Paziente detenuto in Rems giù da ponte, finisce in ospedale anteprima24.it
Amazfit Active: smartwatch completo con GPS e Alexa scontato del 18% quotidiano.net
Daspo a due tifosi dell’Unieuro basket per gli scontri durante le Final Four ilrestodelcarlino.it
Dal Parco archeologico di Siponto a Castel del Monte: in 5mila hanno iniziato il 2025 nei Musei di Puglia foggiatoday.it
Etiopia, i cristiani ortodossi celebrano il Natale vestiti di bianco lapresse.it
Echo Dot di 5° generazione con lampadina LED smart a meno di 80€ su Amazon ilrestodelcarlino.it
Paziente detenuto in Rems giù da ponte, finisce in ospedale anteprima24.it
Amazfit Active: smartwatch completo con GPS e Alexa scontato del 18% quotidiano.net
Daspo a due tifosi dell’Unieuro basket per gli scontri durante le Final Four ilrestodelcarlino.it
Video GORTEC Announces