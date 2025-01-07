Liberoquotidiano.it - GORTEC Announces New Trial Success for Head and Neck Cancer Treatment

TOURS, France, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/, known asandRadiation Oncology Group, today announced that the randomized Phase 3 NIVOPOSTOP2018-01evaluating nivolumab, Bristol Myers Squibb's anti-PD-1 therapy, as a post-operativecomponent for resected patients with locally advanced squamous cell carcinoma ofand(LA-SCCHN), with high risk of relapse met its primary endpoint of Disease-Free survival (DFS) across all comers. The study evaluated after surgery the addition of nivolumab to standard-of care (SOC) radiotherapy and cisplatin, compared to SOC radiotherapy and cisplatin alone. At a pre-determined number of DFS events, there was a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in DFS for patients receiving nivolumab.