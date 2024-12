Ilfoglio.it - The two victories of the west behind the collapse of Assad

This article is translated by artificial intelligence. If you want to report errors you can write to [email protected] What does it mean today to be struck by lightning on the famous road to Damascus? Sebag Montefiore is one of the most important historians around, and yesterday afternoon, upon hearing the news of the end of one of the world’s bloodiest dictatorships, that of, he wrote three comments on X (formerly Twitter) that help, without hypocrisy, to give the right perspective on the Syrian turning point. The first key point is that it is impossible to look at the fall of the brutal tyranny of thefamily without feeling joy. For 53 years, Montefiore says, "this dynasty ruled Syria with ever-increasing ferocity, culminating in the barbaric nihilistic massacre in the years after the Arab Spring, supported by a murderous alliance of Iran, Russia, and Hezbollah, which transformed the country into an Iranian vassal state.