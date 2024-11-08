Final Month to Experience the 15th Gwangju Biennale - Closing December 1, 2024

Gwangju, South Korea, Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/
As the 15th Gwangju Biennale enters its Final Month, visitors have until December 1, 2024, to Experience one of Asia's oldest and most celebrated art events, which has transformed Gwangju into a global destination for contemporary art.PANSORI: A Soundscape of the 21st CenturyThe main exhibition, PANSORI: A Soundscape of the 21st Century, is curated by Artistic Director Nicolas Bourriaud, a French theorist known for his concept of "relational aesthetics." Inspired by pansori—a traditional Korean art form blending storytelling, music, and vocal expression in public spaces—the exhibition features works by 72 artists from 30 countries, exploring themes of shared spaces, human connection, and environmental challenges, from the microscopic to the cosmic.
