Pangea Laboratory Partners with Unilabs to Introduce Bladder CARE™ Assay in Switzerland, Advancing Non-Invasive Cancer Diagnostics Across Europe - TUSTIN, Calif., Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/



Pangea Laboratory has partnered with Unilabs, a leading European provider of clinical Laboratory testing and diagnostic imaging services, to bring the Bladder CARE™ Assay to Switzerland. Under this agreement, the Bladder CARE™ Assay will be covered by insurance, enhancing access for patients. This strategic collaboration aims to streamline Cancer Diagnostics in Switzerland, with plans for a broader rollout of Bladder CARE™ Across Europe. The Partnership underscores Pangea Laboratory's commitment to making innovative diagnostic solutions widely accessible globally. Awarded Breakthrough Device Designation by the FDA, the Bladder CARE™ Assay analyzes DNA methylation biomarkers to detect Bladder Cancer and upper tract urothelial carcinoma (UTUC) from urine samples, which can be conveniently collected at home.

