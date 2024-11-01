(Liberoquotidiano.it - venerdì 1 novembre 2024) KFSHRC Leads Ethical Integration of AI in Healthcare - RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)Leggi altre news da fonti autorevoli per approfondire ulteriormente e restare aggiornato sugli sviluppi più recenti: KFSHRC Leads Ethical Integration of AI in Healthcare; Approfondisci 🔍
Responsible Integration has become imperative as Artificial Intelligence (AI) continue to reshape the medical landscape. King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC) emphasizes patient safety, transparency, and accountability by integrating critical medical advancements within a framework of Ethical responsibility. Since its launch in 2019, KFSHRC's Center for Healthcare Intelligence (CHI) has developed over 20 locally powered AI applications that enhance treatment outcomes, improve patient experience, and boost operational efficiency. At the Global Health Exhibition 2024, which concluded last week in Riyadh, KFSHRC signed an MoU with the Saudi Patient Safety Center (SPSC) to advance patient safety through AI, focusing on patient empowerment, drug safety, and scientific expertise exchange.
