Liberoquotidiano.it - KFSHRC Leads Ethical Integration of AI in Healthcare

Leggi tutto su Liberoquotidiano.it

(Liberoquotidiano.it - venerdì 1 novembre 2024)- RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)Responsiblehas become imperative as Artificial Intelligence (AI) continue to reshape the medical landscape. King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre () emphasizes patient safety, transparency, and accountability by integrating critical medical advancements within a framework ofresponsibility. Since its launch in 2019,'s Center forIntelligence (CHI) has developed over 20 locally powered AI applications that enhance treatment outcomes, improve patient experience, and boost operational efficiency. At the Global Health Exhibition 2024, which concluded last week in Riyadh,signed an MoU with the Saudi Patient Safety Center (SPSC) to advance patient safety through AI, focusing on patient empowerment, drug safety, and scientific expertise exchange.