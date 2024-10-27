Golf, Genesis Championship 2024: Migliozzi chiude quinto e si avvicina al Pga Tour (Di domenica 27 ottobre 2024)
Guido Migliozzi chiude
in crescendo il Genesis Championship 2024
, torneo di Golf
che si è disputato in Corea del Sud, centrando il quinto
posto e tenendo aperto uno spiraglio per partecipare al Pga Tour
nel 2025. L’azzurro, grazie a due round conclusivi di alto livello, chiude
l’ultimo torneo della regular season del DP World Tour
con uno score di 274 (72 71 66 65, -14) colpi, risalendo fino alla quattordicesima posizione nella race to Dubai. Migliozzi
, che ha ottenuto il miglior risultato dell’ultimo giorno di gara, ha anche superato Francesco Laporta, che ha chiuso con 276 (70 65 70 71, -12) colpi. A vincere è stato il Golf
ista di casa Byeong-Hun An (67 66 71 67), che allo spareggio, con un birdie alla prima buca, ha battuto il connazionale Tom Kim (68 69 67 67); entrambi avevano chiuso le buche regolamentari con un totale di 271 (-17).Leggi tutta la notizia su Sportface.it
