Golf, Genesis Championship 2024: Migliozzi chiude quinto e si avvicina al Pga Tour (Di domenica 27 ottobre 2024) Guido Migliozzi chiude in crescendo il Genesis Championship 2024, torneo di Golf che si è disputato in Corea del Sud, centrando il quinto posto e tenendo aperto uno spiraglio per partecipare al Pga Tour nel 2025. L'azzurro, grazie a due round conclusivi di alto livello, chiude l'ultimo torneo della regular season del DP World Tour con uno score di 274 (72 71 66 65, -14) colpi, risalendo fino alla quattordicesima posizione nella race to Dubai. Migliozzi, che ha ottenuto il miglior risultato dell'ultimo giorno di gara, ha anche superato Francesco Laporta, che ha chiuso con 276 (70 65 70 71, -12) colpi. A vincere è stato il Golfista di casa Byeong-Hun An (67 66 71 67), che allo spareggio, con un birdie alla prima buca, ha battuto il connazionale Tom Kim (68 69 67 67); entrambi avevano chiuso le buche regolamentari con un totale di 271 (-17).

