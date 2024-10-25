Polyplastics Develops DURACONR POM Grades with Short Cellulose Fiber for Greater Sustainability

Liberoquotidiano.it - Polyplastics Develops DURACON(R) POM Grades with Short Cellulose Fiber for Greater Sustainability

Leggi tutta la notizia su Liberoquotidiano.it

(Di venerdì 25 ottobre 2024) TOKYO, Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/Co., Ltd., a global leader in engineering plastics, has announced the development of new DURACON(R) POMthat are reinforcedfor lower environmental impact while maintaining today's performance requirements. The new products are a focus of' DURACIRCLE(R) initiative which delivers eco-friendly engineering plastics to drive a circular economy. Image: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M100475/202410218448/prwPI1flGYx4cB7s.png Compared to glass-reinforced POM, the newcan increase flexural modulusout significantly increasing density, achieving both light weight and high rigidity. They also maintain the excellent sliding properties of POM.