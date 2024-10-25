Polyplastics Develops DURACONR POM Grades with Short Cellulose Fiber for Greater Sustainability

Liberoquotidiano.it di 25 ott 2024

TOKYO, Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/

Polyplastics Co., Ltd., a global leader in engineering plastics, has announced the development of new DURACON(R) POM Grades that are reinforced with Short Cellulose Fiber for lower environmental impact while maintaining today's performance requirements. The new products are a focus of Polyplastics' DURACIRCLE(R) initiative which delivers eco-friendly engineering plastics to drive a circular economy. Image: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M100475/202410218448/prwPI1flGYx4cB7s.png  Compared to glass-reinforced POM, the new Short Cellulose Fiber Grades can increase flexural modulus without significantly increasing density, achieving both light weight and high rigidity. They also maintain the excellent sliding properties of POM.
