Most ridiculous Zaggia e Sacca commentano l' esilarante follia umana su Comedy Central

Torna con la sesta stagione Most ridiculous, show comico condotto da Edoardo Zaggia e Alberto Sacca in onda tutti i mercoledì alle 21 con due nuovi episodi su Comedy Central (canale 129 SKY e in streaming su NOW, disponibile su Paramount+ dal 25 ottobre). Il lato più esilarante della follia umana in un'ora di risate a non finire. Nella nuova stagione i due conduttori porteranno sul piccolo schermo una collezione di video amatoriali che faranno ridere ma anche vergognare. I video più demenziali e assurdi che navigano indisturbati sul web con il commento dissacrante di Zaggia e Sacco: sport estremi, bambini pericolosi, matrimoni dal lieto fine discutibile e situazioni che sfidano ogni razionale logica, saranno i protagonisti indiscussi di questa nuova avventura.

