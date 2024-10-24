BeatleStory-The Fabulous Tribute Show: le date del tour 2025 (Di giovedì 24 ottobre 2024) Dal 29 gennaio al via il tour che farà rivivere la magia dei Fab Four in occasione del 60esimo anniversario dell’album “Help!” «Help, I need somebody, Help, not just anybody, Help, you know I need someone, help». Lo straordinario spettacolo BeatleStory torna in scena per celebrare il sessantesimo anniversario dell’album “Help!”. Il tour partirà il 29 gennaio e sarà un grande omaggio alla band più influente della storia della musica rock. Un concerto entusiasmante che, attraverso la favola musicale più bella ed emozionante di sempre, riporterà indietro negli anni ’60, quando una band rivoluzionò il mondo con le sue canzoni. BeatleStory è un live Show che ripercorre l’intera storia dei Beatles dal ’62 al ’70, in un concerto con oltre 40 dei loro più grandi successi. Lopinionista.it - BeatleStory-The Fabulous Tribute Show: le date del tour 2025 Leggi tutta la notizia su Lopinionista.it (Di giovedì 24 ottobre 2024) Dal 29 gennaio al via ilche farà rivivere la magia dei Fab Four in occasione del 60esimo anniversario dell’album “Help!” «Help, I need somebody, Help, not just anybody, Help, you know I need someone, help». Lo straordinario spettacolotorna in scena per celebrare il sessantesimo anniversario dell’album “Help!”. Ilpartirà il 29 gennaio e sarà un grande omaggio alla band più influente della storia della musica rock. Un concerto entusiasmante che, attraverso la favola musicale più bella ed emozionante di sempre, riporterà indietro negli anni ’60, quando una band rivoluzionò il mondo con le sue canzoni.è un liveche ripercorre l’intera storia dei Beatles dal ’62 al ’70, in un concerto con oltre 40 dei loro più grandi successi.

