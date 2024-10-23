Billie Eilish cade dal palco durante il concerto a New York – Video (Di mercoledì 23 ottobre 2024) (Adnkronos) – Una caduta dal palco che le ha lasciato anche un bel livido: è accaduto a New York alla pluripremiata cantautrice Billie Eilish. Stava salutando i fan dopo essersi esibita al Madison Square Garden di New York quando ha poggiato male il piede ed è caduta per le scale che dal palco portano al backstage. Nonostante si sia subito rialzata, l’artista ha poi mostrato sulle storie Instagram le conseguenze del ‘volo’: un livido sulla gamba. Qualche giorno fa anche Olivia Rodrigo aveva avuto un incidente simile: la cantante era caduta in una botola rimasta aperta sul palco durante il suo concerto a Melbourne in Australia. “Wow, è stato divertente”, aveva ironizzato per poi rassicurare tutti: “Sto bene, sto bene. Dov’ero rimasta?”. L'articolo Billie Eilish cade dal palco durante il concerto a New York – Video proviene da Daily Show Magazine. Leggi tutta la notizia su Dailyshowmagazine.com (Di mercoledì 23 ottobre 2024) (Adnkronos) – Una caduta dalche le ha lasciato anche un bel livido: è accaduto a Newalla pluripremiata cantautrice. Stava salutando i fan dopo essersi esibita al Madison Square Garden di Newquando ha poggiato male il piede ed è caduta per le scale che dalportano al backstage. Nonostante si sia subito rialzata, l’artista ha poi mostrato sulle storie Instagram le conseguenze del ‘volo’: un livido sulla gamba. Qualche giorno fa anche Olivia Rodrigo aveva avuto un incidente simile: la cantante era caduta in una botola rimasta aperta sulil suoa Melbourne in Australia. “Wow, è stato divertente”, aveva ironizzato per poi rassicurare tutti: “Sto bene, sto bene. Dov’ero rimasta?”. L'articolodalila Newproviene da Daily Show Magazine.

