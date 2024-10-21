United Cup di Tennis, gli Azzurri al torneo in Australia: Vavassori e Paolini per il Trofeo (Di lunedì 21 ottobre 2024) Si avvicina a grandi passi la United Cup di Tennis e l’Italia ha scelto i suoi Azzurri. La competizione si svolgerà dal 27 dicembre al 5 gennaio e avrà luogo tra Perth e Sydney, in Australia. Per la terza edizione del torneo scenderanno in gara Flavio Cobolli, Matteo Gigante, Andrea Vavassori, Jasmine Paolini, Sara Errani e Angelica Moratelli. L’Italia è stata inserita nel Gruppo D con la Francia di Ugo Humbert e Diane Parry e la Svizzera di Dominic Stricker e Belinda Bencic. Come riporta agc/coni.it ‘Al momento si conoscono 16 delle 18 squadre qualificate, con le ultime due (indicate con il nome di Combined 1 e Combined 2) che saranno rivelate martedì 19 novembre. Il format della manifestazione prevede tre gironi da tre team per ciascuna delle due sedi. Le prime classificate e la migliore seconda in ciascuna città giocheranno lì i quarti di finale. Leggi tutta la notizia su Ilfaroonline.it (Di lunedì 21 ottobre 2024) Si avvicina a grandi passi laCup die l’Italia ha scelto i suoi. La competizione si svolgerà dal 27 dicembre al 5 gennaio e avrà luogo tra Perth e Sydney, in. Per la terza edizione delscenderanno in gara Flavio Cobolli, Matteo Gigante, Andrea, Jasmine, Sara Errani e Angelica Moratelli. L’Italia è stata inserita nel Gruppo D con la Francia di Ugo Humbert e Diane Parry e la Svizzera di Dominic Stricker e Belinda Bencic. Come riporta agc/coni.it ‘Al momento si conoscono 16 delle 18 squadre qualificate, con le ultime due (indicate con il nome di Combined 1 e Combined 2) che saranno rivelate martedì 19 novembre. Il format della manifestazione prevede tre gironi da tre team per ciascuna delle due sedi. Le prime classificate e la migliore seconda in ciascuna città giocheranno lì i quarti di finale.

