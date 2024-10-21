È morto a 107 anni uno degli ultimi code talker Navajo (Di lunedì 21 ottobre 2024) Durante la Seconda guerra mondiale, i Marines americani si avvalsero del prezioso aiuto di alcuni nativi Navajo. Noti come code talkers, avevano il compito di trasmettere messaggi cifrati usando la loro lingua, all’epoca non scritta, impedendo ai giapponesi nel Pacifico di scoprire le mosse degli Alleati. Un contributo fondamentale per gli assalti e le battaglie storiche di Peleliu, Tarawa e Iwo Jima fra il 1942 e il 1945. Come riporta la Cnn uno degli ultimi di loro, John Kinsel Sr., è morto all’età di 107 anni a Widow Rock, in Arizona. Lo ha annunciato il leader della tribù indigena Buu Nygren, che ha ordinato di lasciare tutte le bandiere della riserva a mezz’asta fino al tramonto del 27 ottobre per onorarne la memoria. «Ha combattuto orgogliosamente e coraggiosamente nelle circostanze più terrificanti con la massima responsabilità», ha precisato il capo in una nota. Lettera43.it - È morto a 107 anni uno degli ultimi code talker Navajo Leggi tutta la notizia su Lettera43.it (Di lunedì 21 ottobre 2024) Durante la Seconda guerra mondiale, i Marines americani si avvalsero del prezioso aiuto di alcuni nativi. Noti comes, avevano il compito di trasmettere messaggi cifrati usando la loro lingua, all’epoca non scritta, impedendo ai giapponesi nel Pacifico di scoprire le mosseAlleati. Un contributo fondamentale per gli assalti e le battaglie storiche di Peleliu, Tarawa e Iwo Jima fra il 1942 e il 1945. Come riporta la Cnn unodi loro, John Kinsel Sr., èall’età di 107a Widow Rock, in Arizona. Lo ha annunciato il leader della tribù indigena Buu Nygren, che ha ordinato di lasciare tutte le bandiere della riserva a mezz’asta fino al tramonto del 27 ottobre per onorarne la memoria. «Ha combattuto orgogliosamente e coraggiosamente nelle circostanze più terrificanti con la massima responsabilità», ha precisato il capo in una nota.

