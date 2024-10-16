Wine Table - Degustazione di vino (Di mercoledì 16 ottobre 2024) Scopri l'arte della Degustazione nella nostra serata Wine Table! Ti invitiamo il 22 ottobre alle 20:45 ad una serata ricca di sapori e convivialità. La nostra sommelier Giulia Sattin ti guiderà in un viaggio attraverso la storia di quattro pregiati Champagne Brut, abbinati a prelibatezze Padovaoggi.it - Wine Table - Degustazione di vino Leggi tutta la notizia su Padovaoggi.it (Di mercoledì 16 ottobre 2024) Scopri l'arte dellanella nostra serata! Ti invitiamo il 22 ottobre alle 20:45 ad una serata ricca di sapori e convivialità. La nostra sommelier Giulia Sattin ti guiderà in un viaggio attraverso la storia di quattro pregiati Champagne Brut, abbinati a prelibatezze

