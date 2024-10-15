NASCAR, niente appello di Hendrick Motorsports. Bowman out dai Playoffs (Di martedì 15 ottobre 2024) Alex Bowman è ufficialmente eliminato dai NASCAR Playoffs per quanto riguarda la NASCAR Cup Series. Il #48 di Hendrick Motorsports è stato escluso dopo la bandiera a scacchi dell’evento di domenica al Charlotte Roval in seguito ad una squalifica per il mancato superamento delle verifiche tecniche. La Chevrolet Camaro dell’americano è infatti risultata sottopeso e per questa ragione esclusa dall’appuntamento di Concord. Questo ha permesso a Joey Logano (Penske Ford #12) di tornare in lizza per il titolo siglando l’ultimo posto tra gli otto che da settimana prossima si contenderanno il titolo 2024. La questione è definitivamente chiusa solamente quest’oggi dopo il mancato appello effettuato da Hendrick Motorsports in merito alla sanzione rimediata a Charlotte. La classifica è provvisoriamente capitanata dalla Chevrolet Camaro #5 Hendrick Motorsports di Kyle Larson. Oasport.it - NASCAR, niente appello di Hendrick Motorsports. Bowman out dai Playoffs Leggi tutta la notizia su Oasport.it (Di martedì 15 ottobre 2024) Alexè ufficialmente eliminato daiper quanto riguarda laCup Series. Il #48 diè stato escluso dopo la bandiera a scacchi dell’evento di domenica al Charlotte Roval in seguito ad una squalifica per il mancato superamento delle verifiche tecniche. La Chevrolet Camaro dell’americano è infatti risultata sottopeso e per questa ragione esclusa dall’appuntamento di Concord. Questo ha permesso a Joey Logano (Penske Ford #12) di tornare in lizza per il titolo siglando l’ultimo posto tra gli otto che da settimana prossima si contenderanno il titolo 2024. La questione è definitivamente chiusa solamente quest’oggi dopo il mancatoeffettuato dain merito alla sanzione rimediata a Charlotte. La classifica è provvisoriamente capitanata dalla Chevrolet Camaro #5di Kyle Larson.

Altre notizie su. Leggi altre news da fonti autorevoli per approfondire ulteriormente e restare aggiornato sugli sviluppi più recenti.

NASCAR, niente appello di Hendrick Motorsports. Bowman out dai Playoffs - Alex Bowman è ufficialmente eliminato dai NASCAR Playoffs per quanto riguarda la NASCAR Cup Series. Il #48 di Hendrick Motorsports è stato escluso dopo la ... (oasport.it)

Did Hendrick Motorsports Just Confess to Cheating? Fans Outraged Over DQ Scandal - Did Hendrick Motorsports just confess to cheating after Alex Bowman's disqualification for a weight violation? (slicksandsticks.com)

Analysis: Motorsports in the United States have taken a dramatic off-track turn - CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Michael Andretti was at the Circuit of the Americas this time last year trying to drum up support for a Formula 1 team. F1 returns to Texas this week after Andretti shockingly ... (timesfreepress.com)