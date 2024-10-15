Oasport.it di 15 ott 2024

NASCAR niente appello di Hendrick Motorsports Bowman out dai Playoffs

NASCAR, niente appello di Hendrick Motorsports. Bowman out dai Playoffs (Di martedì 15 ottobre 2024) Alex Bowman è ufficialmente eliminato dai NASCAR Playoffs per quanto riguarda la NASCAR Cup Series. Il #48 di Hendrick Motorsports è stato escluso dopo la bandiera a scacchi dell’evento di domenica al Charlotte Roval in seguito ad una squalifica per il mancato superamento delle verifiche tecniche. La Chevrolet Camaro dell’americano è infatti risultata sottopeso e per questa ragione esclusa dall’appuntamento di Concord. Questo ha permesso a Joey Logano (Penske Ford #12) di tornare in lizza per il titolo siglando l’ultimo posto tra gli otto che da settimana prossima si contenderanno il titolo 2024. La questione è definitivamente chiusa solamente quest’oggi dopo il mancato appello effettuato da Hendrick Motorsports in merito alla sanzione rimediata a Charlotte. La classifica è provvisoriamente capitanata dalla Chevrolet Camaro #5 Hendrick Motorsports di Kyle Larson.
