Liberoquotidiano.it - Yili's 2024 Online Tour? Get a Behind-the-Scenes Look at Dairy Innovation in the Netherlands

Leggi tutta la notizia su Liberoquotidiano.it

(Di venerdì 11 ottobre 2024) - WAGENINGEN,, Oct. 11,/PRNewswire/Known as the Land of Windmills, theis also a pioneer in technological, especially in agriculture and food science. In 2014,Âpartnered with Wageningen University to establish the first overseas R&D center for China'sindustry. Located in the' Food Valley, theEuropean R&D Centre was upgraded to theCenter Europe in 2018. In April, this center celebrated its tenth anniversary and underwent another comprehensive upgrade, marking a new milestone for's "Global Smart Chain." Over the past decade,has assembled a world-class team of scientists dedicated toand turning research into products. This has significantly enhanced's innovative capacity and competitive edge in the global food andindustry.