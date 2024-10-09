Speed 05.10.2024 Una semifinale passata in sordina (Di mercoledì 9 ottobre 2024) Questa puntata doveva tenersi oggi, era stata pubblicizzata per mercoledì 9 ma è stata anticipata sabato 5, stessa data in cui si è tenuto Bad Blood, di conseguenza è andata persa anche perché credo che non l’abbiano nemmeno fissata come fanno di solito sul canale X della WWE. E’ evidente che per la federazione questo show non conti molto, il che è un peccato perché con i giusti accorgimenti qualcosa di positivo la possono tirare fuori -Candice LeRae col suo Lion Moonsault batte Kairi Sane in 2:28 minuti Candice avanza in finale Zonawrestling.net - Speed 05.10.2024 Una semifinale passata in sordina Leggi tutta la notizia su Zonawrestling.net (Di mercoledì 9 ottobre 2024) Questa puntata doveva tenersi oggi, era stata pubblicizzata per mercoledì 9 ma è stata anticipata sabato 5, stessa data in cui si è tenuto Bad Blood, di conseguenza è andata persa anche perché credo che non l’abbiano nemmeno fissata come fanno di solito sul canale X della WWE. E’ evidente che per la federazione questo show non conti molto, il che è un peccato perché con i giusti accorgimenti qualcosa di positivo la possono tirare fuori -Candice LeRae col suo Lion Moonsault batte Kairi Sane in 2:28 minuti Candice avanza in finale

