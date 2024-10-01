Auto Depth Digital Wound Measurement Now Available on MolecuLightDX (Di martedì 1 ottobre 2024) PITTSBURGH, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/
MolecuLight Inc., the global leader in fluorescence imaging technology for real-time detection of harmful bacteria and Digital Wound Measurement, announced today that their flagship Wound imaging device, MolecuLightDX™, now has the ability to Automatically measure Wound Depth. The MolecuLightDX now provides its users with a complete Wound Measurement solution allowing clinicians to y measure Wound area, length, width and Depth with a single image capture and without the need for calibration stickers. The addition of Auto Depth, made possible with proprietary optics and software, eliminates the need for clinicians to measure Depth manually, therefore drastically reducing the steps that are currently necessary to measure a Wound via standard of care, while obtaining a higher degree of precision and a global depiction of the Wound's anatomy.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
