Auto Depth Digital Wound Measurement Now Available on MolecuLightDX

Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 1 ottobre 2024) PITTSBURGH, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/MolecuLight Inc., the global leader in fluorescence imaging technology for real-time detection of harmful bacteria and, announced today that their flagshipimaging device,™, now has the ability tomatically measure. Thenow provides its users with a completesolution allowing clinicians to y measurearea, length, width andwith a single image capture and without the need for calibration stickers. The addition of, made possible with proprietary optics and software, eliminates the need for clinicians to measuremanually, therefore drastically reducing the steps that are currently necessary to measure avia standard of care, while obtaining a higher degree of precision and a global depiction of the's anatomy.