Perù prosegue il tour mondiale della MEI Experience Room | tappa a Lima

Inaugurata lo scorso marzo presso il Centro Culturale Kirchner di Buenos Aires e prorogata per ben due volte, raggiungendo il numero record di 60.000 visitatori in soli 80 giorni, il 1° ottobre approda a Lima la "MEI Experience Room – Le mie radici sono qui", l'esperienza multimediale immersiva sull'emigrazione italiana ideata e realizzata dalla Fondazione MEI – Museo Nazionale dell'Emigrazione Italiana in occasione del tour mondiale della nave Amerigo Vespucci e curata da ETT, azienda genovese di Gruppo SCAI, che progetta e produce a livello internazionale allestimenti multimediali per cultura, turismo ed eventi.
