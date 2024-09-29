Perù prosegue il tour mondiale della MEI Experience Room | tappa a Lima

Leggi tutta la notizia su ildenaro

(Di domenica 29 settembre 2024) Inaugurata lo scorso marzo presso il Centro Culturale Kirchner di Buenos Aires e prorogata per ben due volte, raggiungendo il numero record di 60.000 visitatori in soli 80 giorni, il 1° ottobre approda ala “MEI– Le mie radici sono qui”, l’esperienza multimediale immersiva sull’emigrazione italiana ideata e realizzata dalla Fondazione MEI – Museo Nazionale dell’Emigrazione Italiana in occasione delnave Amerigo Vespucci e curata da ETT, azienda genovese di Gruppo SCAI, che progetta e produce a livello internazionale allestimenti multimediali per cultura, turismo ed eventi.