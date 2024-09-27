Convergence Games Showcase tutti i giochi i trailer e gli annunci del 26 Settembre 2024

Leggi tutta la notizia su game-experience

(Di venerdì 27 settembre 2024) In questo articolo recuperiamo, ie glideldel 26. Mars Attracts Sviluppato e pubblicato da Outlier, Mars Attracts è un simulatore di gestione di parchi ambientato nell’iconico universo di Mars Attacks. È possibile costruire un parco a tema con umani rapiti come attrazione principale! Last Helion Last Helion è uno sparatutto ad estrazione ad alto numero di ottani sviluppato da TruePlayers, progettato per sessioni di gioco brevi e accese. Shadows of Doubt Lo sviluppatore ColePowerede il publisher Fireshinehanno lanciato la versione 1.0 del gioco stealth sandbox immersivo ambientato in una città di crimine e corruzione fantascientifica completamente simulata.