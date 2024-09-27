Convergence Games Showcase, tutti i giochi, i trailer e gli annunci del 26 Settembre 2024 (Di venerdì 27 settembre 2024) In questo articolo recuperiamo tutti i giochi, i trailer e gli annunci del Convergence Games Showcase del 26 Settembre 2024. Mars Attracts Sviluppato e pubblicato da Outlier, Mars Attracts è un simulatore di gestione di parchi ambientato nell’iconico universo di Mars Attacks. È possibile costruire un parco a tema con umani rapiti come attrazione principale! <!Notizie da altre fonti su convergence games
Last Helion Last Helion è uno sparatutto ad estrazione ad alto numero di ottani sviluppato da TruePlayers, progettato per sessioni di gioco brevi e accate.
Shadows of Doubt Lo sviluppatore ColePowered Games e il publisher Fireshine Games hanno lanciato la versione 1.0 del gioco stealth sandbox immersivo ambientato in una città di crimine e corruzione fantascientifica completamente simulata.
