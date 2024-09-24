Leeds espanderà Elland Road fino a una capacità di 53.000 persone (Di martedì 24 settembre 2024) 2024-09-23 20:39:26 Fa notizia quanto pubblicato poco fa sul sito 101greatgoals: Il Leeds United ha annunciato l’intenzione di aumentare la capienza del suo stadio di Elland Road a 53.000 posti. Il progetto prevede l’ampliamento dello stadio che ospita la squadra di Championship con oltre 15.000 posti a sedere; i lavori saranno svolti in un periodo di tempo prolungato, per limitare nel frattempo i disagi allo stadio. Scommetti £10 e ricevi £60 in scommesse gratuite e bonus Valido oggi: 23 settembre 2024 18+. Gioca in sicurezza. Solo nuovi giocatori, utilizzando il codice promozionale T60. Valido dal 13/04/2022. Gioco online.Leggi tutta la notizia su justcalcioNotizie su altre fonti
- Man United stadium regeneration could add £7.3 billion to British economy - The Red Devils are considering whether to pursue a £2 billion plan for a brand new 100,000-seater stadium or redevelop the existing 74,000 capacity Old Trafford. Read more at straitstimes.com. straitstimes
- Friedkin Group stresses commitment to Roma as Everton takeover nears - Roma's normally silent American owner has issued a statement to reassure fans after a turbulent week for the Italian club.Monday's statement came shortly after the Texas-based Friedkin Group — fronted ... thescore
- Leeds United announce exciting plans to expand Elland Road - The 49ers have been promising to redevelop our beloved stadium ever since they started to invest in the club, and today they have finally published some further details of what it’s all going to ... fansnetwork.co.uk
Video Leeds espanderàVideo Leeds espanderà