Leeds espanderà Elland Road fino a una capacità di 53 000 persone

Leggi tutta la notizia su justcalcio

(Di martedì 24 settembre 2024) 2024-09-23 20:39:26 Fa notizia quanto pubblicato poco fa sul sito 101greatgoals: IlUnited ha annunciato l’intenzione di aumentare la capienza del suo stadio dia 53.000 posti. Il progetto prevede l’ampliamento dello stadio che ospita la squadra di Championship con oltre 15.000 posti a sedere; i lavori saranno svolti in un periodo di tempo prolungato, per limitare nel frattempo i disagi allo stadio. Scommetti £10 e ricevi £60 in scommesse gratuite e bonus Valido oggi: 23 settembre 2024 18+. Gioca in sicurezza. Solo nuovi giocatori, utilizzando il codice promozionale T60. Valido dal 13/04/2022. Gioco online.