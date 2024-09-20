Josh O'Connor protagonista del prossimo film di Kelly Reichardt, The Mastermind (Di venerdì 20 settembre 2024) La star di Challengers Josh O'Connor sarà protagonista del prossimo film di Kelly Reichardt, The Mastermind. Josh O'Connor sarà il protagonista della prossima pellicola di Kelly Reichardt, The Mastermind. La Reichardt scriverà e dirigerà il film, la cui produzione dovrebbe iniziare quest'anno. The Mastermind è incentrato su un'audace rapina d'arte sullo sfondo della guerra del Vietnam. I produttori della pellicola sono Neil Kopp, Anish Savjani e Vincent Savino della filmscience. MUBI finanzia il film e lo distribuirà in territori selezionati, mantenendo i diritti in Nord America, Regno Unito, Irlanda, America Latina, Germania, Austria, Benelux, Turchia e India, mentre The Match Factory si occuperà delle restanti vendite mondiali. UTA Independent film Group si è occupata del finanziamentoLeggi tutta la notizia su movieplayerNotizie su altre fonti
