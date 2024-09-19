Da un hotel in Canada alla casa d’aste: recuperata foto di Winston Churchill rubata (Di giovedì 19 settembre 2024) Una foto d’autore “The Roaring Lion” (il leone ruggente) scattata nel 1941 a Winston Churchill e donata quasi 60 anni dopo ad un hotel in Canada dall’artista Yousuf Karsh. Poi il furto e la ricomparsa nel 2022 in una casa d’aste londinese dove un professionista italiano, in buona fede e ignaro della provenienza illecita dello scatto fotografico l’ha acquistata. Da un hotel in Canada alla casa d’aste: recuperata foto di Winston Churchill rubata E’ una storia lunga e turbolenta quella che accompagna la fotografia che ritrae Sir Winston Churchill, sottratta da una sala dell’hotel Fairmont Château Laurier di Ottawa. Oggi finalmente l’immagine è stata consegnata nella sede dell’ambasciata Canadese in Italia, dal Generale di Divisione Francesco Gargaro, Comandante del Comando Carabinieri Tutela Patrimonio Culturale, a Elissa Golberg, Ambasciatrice del Canada in Italia.Leggi tutta la notizia su italiaseraNotizie su altre fonti
