Da un hotel in Canada alla casa d’aste | recuperata foto di Winston Churchill rubata

Leggi tutta la notizia su italiasera

(Di giovedì 19 settembre 2024) Unad’autore “The Roaring Lion” (il leone ruggente) scattata nel 1941 ae donata quasi 60 anni dopo ad unindall’artista Yousuf Karsh. Poi il furto e la ricomparsa nel 2022 in unalondinese dove un professionista italiano, in buona fede e ignaro della provenienza illecita dello scattografico l’ha acquistata. Da unindiE’ una storia lunga e turbolenta quella che accompagna lagrafia che ritrae Sir, sottratta da una sala dell’Fairmont Château Laurier di Ottawa. Oggi finalmente l’immagine è stata consegnata nella sede dell’ambasciata Canadese in Italia, dal Generale di Divisione Francesco Gargaro, Comandante del Comando Carabinieri Tutela Patrimonio Culturale, a Elissa Golberg, Ambasciatrice delin Italia.