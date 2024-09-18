Ancient Apocalypse 2: Keanu Reeves va alla ricerca di una civiltà scomparsa nel trailer (Di mercoledì 18 settembre 2024) L'attore Keanu Reeves è stato coinvolto nelle riprese della stagione 2 dello show Ancient Apocalypse, in arrivo su Netflix, ecco il trailer. Keanu Reeves appare nel trailer della stagione 2 dello show Ancient Apocalypse, che sarà dedicato alle indagini in America di Graham Hancock. Gli episodi arriveranno in streaming su Netflix a partire dal 16 ottobre per proporre nuove indagini su civiltà antiche e in parte sconosciute. Il ritorno dello show Il giornalista britannico cercherà così nuovi indizi per dimostrare la sua ipotesi che fosse esistita un'antica civiltà scomparsa, a causa di un evento apocalittico, circa 12.800-11.600 anni fa. Ogni episodio proporrà nuove scoperte compiute nell'emisfero americano, in aree come quelle del New Mexico, Peru e Brasile. Ecco il video promozionale: KeanuLeggi tutta la notizia su movieplayerNotizie su altre fonti
- Ancient Apocalypse: the Americas official trailer - Graham Hancock explores the Americas in search of a prehistoric society whose ancient knowledge has been passed down and spread across the continents. msn
- ‘Ancient Apocalypse’ Season 2 Confirmed By Netflix With Keanu Reeves Set To Feature - EXCLUSIVE: Netflix has confirmed a second season of its controversial ancient apocalypse series with Graham Hancock, who will be joined by Hollywood A-lister Keanu Reeves. Watch the trailer above. deadline
