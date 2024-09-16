Hot Wheels Monster Truck Live a Torino (Di lunedì 16 settembre 2024) Sabato 22 e domenica 23 febbraio 2025 appuntamento all’Inapli Arena di Torno con lo show che porta i veicoli Monster Truck in scena Torino – Dopo il successo di Glow Party, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live™ è entusiasta di annunciare il nuovo show per il 2025: Glow-N-Fire. Lo spettacolo dal vivo che porta in scena i famosi veicoli Monster Truck ispirati ai giocattoli Hot Wheels arriva anche in Italia, all’Inalpi Arena di Torino, sabato 22 e domenica 23 febbraio 2025. Questa nuova ed entusiasmante esperienza sarà caratterizzata dallo stesso Livello di divertimento e adrenalina che i fan si aspettano, ma con un tocco di fuoco in più. Lasciatevi stupire da veicoli che si lanciano in voli mozzafiato, atterrano su enormi rampe e affrontano ostacoli costruiti appositamente per esaltare le loro prestazioni.Leggi tutta la notizia su lopinionistaNotizie su altre fonti
- Monster 80-FT Tiny House Is a Proper Mansion on Six Sets of Wheels - The Robin's Nest park model is offered in two variants, with the largest boasting 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 lounges, and 2 dining spaces ... autoevolution
- W MI economy slows amid EV industry deceleration - The greater Grand Rapids economy has slowed down for the third month in a row, a Grand Valley State University researcher says. (Sept. 13, 2024) ... woodtv
- Behind the scenes of Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party - Hot wheels monster Trucks Live Glow Party is coming to Van Andel Arena this weekend for three shows of big trucks, big stunts and even bigger fun. (Sept. 13, 2024) ... yahoo
Video Hot WheelsVideo Hot Wheels