Hot Wheels Monster Truck Live a Torino

(Di lunedì 16 settembre 2024) Sabato 22 e domenica 23 febbraio 2025 appuntamento all’Inapli Arena di Torno con lo show che porta i veicoliin scena– Dopo il successo di Glow Party, Hot™ è entusiasta di annunciare il nuovo show per il 2025: Glow-N-Fire. Lo spettacolo dal vivo che porta in scena i famosi veicoliispirati ai giocattoli Hotarriva anche in Italia, all’Inalpi Arena di, sabato 22 e domenica 23 febbraio 2025. Questa nuova ed entusiasmante esperienza sarà caratterizzata dallo stessollo di divertimento e adrenalina che i fan si aspettano, ma con un tocco di fuoco in più. Lasciatevi stupire da veicoli che si lanciano in voli mozzafiato, atterrano su enormi rampe e affrontano ostacoli costruiti appositamente per esaltare le loro prestazioni.