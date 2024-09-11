Enhanced Security for Alpha Bank Romania Customers: New Anti-Fraud System Developed with Montran (Di mercoledì 11 settembre 2024) NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
Alpha Bank Romania, in partnership with Montran, the leading provider of interBank payment Systems in the country, has launched an advanced Anti-Fraud System. This strategic collaboration has significantly strengthened the Bank's Security measures, providing Customers with an additional layer of protection for their financial transactions. The new Anti-Fraud System is an advanced solution designed to detect and prevent Fraudulent activities in real-time. Using cutting-edge technology, the System integrates a complex set of rules and algorithms that monitor financial transactions, quickly identifying any suspicious behavior. This System not only prevents Fraud but also significantly reduces the financial impact on Customers through rapid and effective interventions.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
