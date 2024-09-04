A Venezia, sono tornate le bold lips. In versione intensa e vivace (Di mercoledì 4 settembre 2024) Dopo anni di labbra in cinquanta sfumature di nude, stiamo assistendo a un cambiamento. O meglio, un’apertura e un ritorno alle bold lips. Tra le tendenze make-up autunno 2024 assistiamo infatti alla scalata al successo delle labbra rosse. Quelle rosse, scarlatte, da vera diva di altri tempi. Come se le sfilate non ci avessero già dato un assaggio di ciò che dobbiamo aspettarci per la stagione che verrà, i red carpet di Venezia sono un’ottima preview. Ed ecco allora che in un oceano di nude lips spuntano loro, trionfanti. Le labbra rosso cremisi sfoggiate da Felicity Jones, Angelina Jolie e Jenna Ortega. Tre stili e tre look completamente diversi con un denominatore comune: il colore del rossetto.Leggi tutta la notizia su amicaNotizie su altre fonti
