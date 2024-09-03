NJPW | Jake Lee ha firmato per la compagnia

Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestling

(Di martedì 3 settembre 2024) Dopo delle esperienze nel dojo della AJPW fino al 2022 e in NOAH da gennaio 2023,Lee è finalmente approdato in. Lo scorso aprile, Lee si è unito ai Bullet Club War Dogs durante un attacco ai danni di Testuya Naito e, in seguito, ha anche preso parte al trentaquattresimo G1 Climax. Conferma ufficiale In giornata, Lee ha tenuto una conferenza stampa in cui ha annunciato personalmente di averun contratto per la comoagnia e che, insieme ai suoi compagni dei War Dogs, non vede l’ora di creare scompiglio. 'I believe inwith all my heart- that is, if I have a heart. Haha!'lee hosted a press conference today to announce his recent signing: href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/?src=hash&refsrc=twsrc%5Etfw">#pic.twitter.com/6ZlEbykTml—Global (@global) September 3, 2024