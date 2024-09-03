NJPW: Jake Lee ha firmato per la compagnia (Di martedì 3 settembre 2024) Dopo delle esperienze nel dojo della AJPW fino al 2022 e in NOAH da gennaio 2023, Jake Lee è finalmente approdato in NJPW. Lo scorso aprile, Lee si è unito ai Bullet Club War Dogs durante un attacco ai danni di Testuya Naito e, in seguito, ha anche preso parte al trentaquattresimo G1 Climax. Conferma ufficiale In giornata, Lee ha tenuto una conferenza stampa in cui ha annunciato personalmente di aver firmato un contratto per la comoagnia e che, insieme ai suoi compagni dei War Dogs, non vede l’ora di creare scompiglio. 'I believe in NJPW with all my heart- that is, if I have a heart. Haha!'Jake lee hosted a press conference today to announce his recent signing: href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NJPW?src=hash&refsrc=twsrc%5Etfw">#NJPW pic.twitter.com/6ZlEbykTml— NJPW Global (@NJPWglobal) September 3, 2024 Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestlingNotizie su altre fonti
