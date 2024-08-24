Squirrel with a Gun: Uscita annunciata per lo scoiattolo armato (Di sabato 24 agosto 2024) Uno dei giochi più controversi, ironici ed originali degli ultimi tempi è indubbiamente Squirrel with a Gun, nato come una tech demo e diventato un gioco completo, sviluppato da Dee Dee Creations, in Uscita su PC Steam ed Epic Games Store il 29 Agosto. Squirrel with a Gun sta arrivando! Nel gioco vestite i panni di uno scoiattolo armato fino ai denti, il quale dovrà portare caos e distruzione nel quartiere in cui vive. Un sandbox con elementi puzzle, dove avrete a che fare con enigmi ambientali, nemici e tanto divertimento in stile Goat Simulator, ma questa volta però siete uno scoiattolo con una enorme pistola. Come potete vedere dal Gameplay, avete la possibilità di esplorare l’ambietne circostante, cimentarvi in minigiochi di vario tipo o semplicemente distruggere e portare il caos in giro, utilizzando droni, pistole ed altri oggetti presenti nello scenario.Leggi tutta la notizia su gamerbrainNotizie su altre fonti
