MING launches 20.01 Series 3, with the world's first fused borosilicate dial (Di martedì 20 agosto 2024) LA CHAUX-DE-FONDS, Switzerland, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
Horologer MING, an award-winning independent watch brand, continues the tradition of debuting new technology in their Special Projects Cave watches with the new MING 20.01 Series 3. It is the first watch in the world with a fused borosilicate dial containing 600 voids of varying geometry in a radial pattern, realised in partnership with Femtoprint SA. The voids are individually hand-filled with a liquid Super-LumiNova X1 mixture using syringes to create a unique dial with an intense glow. The 20.01 Series 3 is powered by the AgenGraphe by Agenhor, one of the most significant chronograph movements available today with many advanced features such as a modular central chronograph core and proprietary coupling clutch, anti-backlash transmission as well as regulator.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
