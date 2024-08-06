L’estate delle Pirate Girls | il nuovo trend fashion conquista Instagram e TikTok

Leggi tutta la notizia su metropolitanmagazine

(Di martedì 6 agosto 2024) Arriva una nuova aesthetic pronta per spopolare su: le. Ma in che senso? Diciamo che questoè stato lanciato dalle celebrities. Cominciamo da Bella Hadid per finire a Sabrina Carpenter. IlfrashionBella Hadid ha sfoggiato un look che sembrava uscito direttamente da una nave pirata (, per l’appunto). Con una blusa ampia degna di un capitano e dei pantaloni capri neri perfettamente tagliati, il tutto completato da onde morbide che sembravano modellate dall’aria salmastra, Bella ha inaugurato ufficialmente. Bella non è sola. Abbiamo anche Devon Lee Carlson, fondatrice di Wildflower Cases, ha postato suun outfit che grida “pirata”. Bandana nei capelli, camicia bianca e pantaloni capri tagliati: un look perfetto per affrontare le onde dell’Atlantico.