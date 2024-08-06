L’estate delle Pirate Girls: il nuovo trend fashion conquista Instagram e TikTok (Di martedì 6 agosto 2024) Arriva una nuova aesthetic pronta per spopolare su Instagram e TikTok: le Pirate Girls. Ma in che senso? Diciamo che questo trend è stato lanciato dalle celebrities. Cominciamo da Bella Hadid per finire a Sabrina Carpenter. Il trend frashion delle Pirate Girls Bella Hadid ha sfoggiato un look che sembrava uscito direttamente da una nave pirata (Pirate Girls, per l’appunto). Con una blusa ampia degna di un capitano e dei pantaloni capri neri perfettamente tagliati, il tutto completato da onde morbide che sembravano modellate dall’aria salmastra, Bella ha inaugurato ufficialmente L’estate delle Pirate Girls. Bella non è sola. Abbiamo anche Devon Lee Carlson, fondatrice di Wildflower Cases, ha postato su Instagram un outfit che grida “pirata”. Bandana nei capelli, camicia bianca e pantaloni capri tagliati: un look perfetto per affrontare le onde dell’Atlantico.Leggi tutta la notizia su metropolitanmagazineNotizie su altre fonti
