Moore coglie l’opportunità del Tottenham dopo un buon inizio di pre-stagione (Di venerdì 19 luglio 2024) 2024-07-19 17:47:24 Non si sprecai e polemiche in questi minuti sui social a proposito di quest’ultima news: La promessa del Tottenham Mikey Moore si gode la vita sotto la guida di Ange Postecoglou, mentre il club del nord di Londra si prepara per la nuova stagione di Premier League. I Lilywhites hanno dato il via alla pre-stagione con una trasferta a Edimburgo per affrontare gli Hearts all’inizio di questa settimana, dove hanno vinto 5-1. Il Postecoglou ha schierato un mix di giovani e giocatori esperti per tutti i 90 minuti, con diversi volti dell’accademia che hanno impressionato i tifosi in trasferta, che hanno affrontato il viaggio di andata e ritorno di 16 ore. Alcuni di loro erano anche a referto, tra cui il sedicenne Moore.Leggi tutta la notizia su justcalcioNotizie su altre fonti
