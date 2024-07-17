“La prossima volta non mancate Trump”: bufera sulla band Tenacious D per una battuta, annullato il tour (Di mercoledì 17 luglio 2024) Può una battuta, seppur feroce, stoppare letteralmente il percorso artistico e i progetti live di un cantante o una band? Sì. Ed è quello che è successo proprio alla band comica Tenacious D che ha dovuto annunciare l’annullamento del tour. Tutto nasce da una battuta di uno dei componenti, Kyle Gass, che commentando l’attentato subito dal candidato alla presidenza americana Donald Trump ha commentato: “La prossima volta non mancatelo”. Riferendosi alla mira del cecchino. L’episodio è successo durante un concerto sul palco a Sydney, in Australia, quando è stato chiesto al musicista che regalo avrebbe voluto per il 64esimo compleanno. Il leader della band Jack Black ha commentato sui social: “Sono stato colto di sorpresa dalla battuta e anche e anche dalle reazioni. Non giustificherei mai l’incitamento all’odio né incoraggerei la violenza politica in alcuna forma.Leggi tutta la notizia su ilfattoquotidianoNotizie su altre fonti
