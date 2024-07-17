La prossima volta non mancate Trump | bufera sulla band Tenacious D per una battuta annullato il tour

Leggi tutta la notizia su ilfattoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 17 luglio 2024) Può una, seppur feroce, stoppare letteralmente il percorso artistico e i progetti live di un cantante o una? Sì. Ed è quello che è successo proprio allacomicaD che ha dovuto annunciare l’annullamento del. Tutto nasce da unadi uno dei componenti, Kyle Gass, che commentando l’attentato subito dal candidato alla presidenza americana Donaldha commentato: “Lanonlo”. Riferendosi alla mira del cecchino. L’episodio è successo durante un concerto sul palco a Sydney, in Australia, quando è stato chiesto al musicista che regalo avrebbe voluto per il 64esimo compleanno. Il leader dellaJack Black ha commentato sui social: “Sono stato colto di sorpresa dallae anche e anche dalle reazioni. Non giustificherei mai l’incitamento all’odio né incoraggerei la violenza politica in alcuna forma.