Kung Fu Panda 4 – Streaming (Di domenica 14 luglio 2024) Guarda il film Kung Fu Panda 4 in Streaming gratis e in HD in italiano su Itunes, RakutenTv, Google Play, Microsoft Store, Infinity. Con la possibilità di guardarlo in Streaming online in abbonamento, noleggio, acquisto e con risoluzione in qualità SD, HD, 4K. IN Streaming SU: ABBONAMENTO NOLEGGIO ACQUISTO IN Streaming SU: Itunes Non disponibile 4.99 € (HD, SD) 11.99 € (SD, HD) IN Streaming SU: RakutenTv Non disponibile 4.99 € (HD, 4K) 11.99 € (SD, 4K, HD) IN Streaming SU: Google Play Non disponibile 4.99 € (SD) 11.99 € (SD, HD) IN Streaming SU: Microsoft Store Non disponibile 3.99 € (SD, HD) 15.99 € (SD, HD) IN Streaming SU: Infinity Non disponibile 5.99 € (HD) Non disponibile Powered by Filmamo Regia: Mike Mitchell, Stephanie Ma StineSceneggiatura: Darren LemkeProduzione: Rebecca HuntleyAttori Principali: Jack Black (Po), Awkwafina (Zhen), Viola Davis (The Chameleon), Dustin Hoffman (Master Shifu)Data di uscita: 8 marzo 2024 (USA)Durata: 126 minutiPaese: Stati Uniti d’AmericaLingua: IngleseDistribuzione: Universal Pictures TRAMA: Po viene incitato dal maestro Shifu a dover diventare il leader spirituale della Valle della Pace, comportandone la rinuncia al ruolo di guerriero dragone.Leggi tutta la notizia su screenworldNotizie su altre fonti
