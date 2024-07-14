Kung Fu Panda 4 – Streaming

Leggi tutta la notizia su screenworld

Fu4 ingratis e in HD in italiano su Itunes, RakutenTv, Google Play, Microsoft Store, Infinity. Con la possibilità di guardarlo inonline in abbonamento, noleggio, acquisto e con risoluzione in qualità SD, HD, 4K. INSU: ABBONAMENTO NOLEGGIO ACQUISTO INSU: Itunes Non disponibile 4.99 € (HD, SD) 11.99 € (SD, HD) INSU: RakutenTv Non disponibile 4.99 € (HD, 4K) 11.99 € (SD, 4K, HD) INSU: Google Play Non disponibile 4.99 € (SD) 11.99 € (SD, HD) INSU: Microsoft Store Non disponibile 3.99 € (SD, HD) 15.99 € (SD, HD) INSU: Infinity Non disponibile 5.99 € (HD) Non disponibile Regia: Mike Mitchell, Stephanie Ma StineSceneggiatura: Darren LemkeProduzione: Rebecca HuntleyAttori Principali: Jack Black (Po), Awkwafina (Zhen), Viola Davis (The Chameleon), Dustin Hoffman (Master Shifu)Data di uscita: 8 marzo 2024 (USA)Durata: 126 minutiPaese: Stati Uniti d'AmericaLingua: IngleseDistribuzione: Universal Pictures TRAMA: Po viene incitato dal maestro Shifu a dover diventare il leader spirituale della Valle della Pace, comportandone la rinuncia al ruolo di guerriero dragone.