AEW | Sarebbe terminata la partnership pubblicitaria con Ric Flair

(Di venerdì 12 luglio 2024) Ric, leggenda del wrestling e membro della WWE Hall of Fame, ha fatto il suo debutto in All Elite Wrestling (AEW) nell’ottobre 2023, in un momento che molti fan hanno considerato storico. Tuttavia, recenti indiscrezioni suggeriscono che questapotrebbe essere giunta al termine prima del previsto. Zona Wrestling vi riporta tutti i dettagli su questa sorprendente svolta. Il debutto di Ricin AEW Tony Khan, presidente della AEW, ha accolto il “Nature Boy” Ricin AEW nell’ottobre 2023 come un regalo speciale per Sting in vista del suo ritiro, avvenuto all’inizio di quest’anno durante l’evento pay-per-view Revolution. L’ultima apparizione televisiva dirisale proprio a Revolution, dove ha accompagnato Sting e Darby Allin.