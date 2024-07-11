WWE | Lo chef Shawn Michaels ufficializza il nuovo colpo di mercato per NXT

Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestling

(Di giovedì 11 luglio 2024) In poche ore siamo passati dalla sorpresa per l’addio annunciato di Stephanie Vaquer alla CMLL e alla New Japan alla quasi certezza della sua destinazione futura, la WWE, all’annuncio ufficiale. Dopo le notizie giunte nelle ultime ore, ci ha pensato -infatti-a togliere ogni possibile dubbio sul futuro professionale di Stephanie Vaquer, wrestler 31enne cilena che di recente è diventata una delle donne più ambite del wrestling mondiale.ha annunciato sui social media che Stephanie Vaquer ha firmato con la WWE.ha dato il benvenuto alla Vaquer nella famiglia WWE e ha detto: “Ci vediamo a Orlando”. Welcome to the WWE Family, @StephVaquer. See you in Orlando! pic.twitter.com/cV9fBY1cSw—(@) July 10, 2024 Non si sa quando Stephanie Vaquer debutterà in televisione.