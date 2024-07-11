WWE: Lo “chef” Shawn Michaels ufficializza il nuovo colpo di mercato per NXT (Di giovedì 11 luglio 2024) In poche ore siamo passati dalla sorpresa per l’addio annunciato di Stephanie Vaquer alla CMLL e alla New Japan alla quasi certezza della sua destinazione futura, la WWE, all’annuncio ufficiale. Dopo le notizie giunte nelle ultime ore, ci ha pensato -infatti- Shawn Michaels a togliere ogni possibile dubbio sul futuro professionale di Stephanie Vaquer, wrestler 31enne cilena che di recente è diventata una delle donne più ambite del wrestling mondiale. Shawn Michaels ha annunciato sui social media che Stephanie Vaquer ha firmato con la WWE. Michaels ha dato il benvenuto alla Vaquer nella famiglia WWE e ha detto: “Ci vediamo a Orlando”. Welcome to the WWE Family, @StephVaquer. See you in Orlando! pic.twitter.com/cV9fBY1cSw— Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) July 10, 2024 Non si sa quando Stephanie Vaquer debutterà in televisione.Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestlingNotizie su altre fonti
- Chef Johnny Curiel opens Boulder Mexican restaurant with gluten-free menu - About: chef Johnny Curiel, who owns Alma Fonda Fina in LoHi, is opening his second Mexican concept in his old stomping grounds. He previously worked as executive chef for Centro Mexican Kitchen on ... denverpost
- This Peoria restaurant is featured in USA TODAY for its popular French fries - Peoria restaurant Fort Clark Grill has been featured in a USA TODAY article that highlights "America's favorite fries." The round-up includes nearly two dozen businesses and features French fries from ... yahoo
- Joe Hendry On Teaser At NXT Heatwave: Compliments To The Chef - Hendry then took to Twitter/X and commented on the teaser by saying, "Compliments to the chef". NXT's shawn Michaels has leaned into the meme of him wearing a chef's hat in recent weeks, so Hendry was ... fightful
Video WWE chefVideo WWE chef