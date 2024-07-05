Discovery launches documentary series Being Digi-Sapiens exploring the changing relationship between humans and technology (Di venerdì 5 luglio 2024) Travelling across Europe, the series reveals the personal, societal and environmental benefits of Digitalization DÜSSELDORF, Germany, July 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
The first episode of the three-part documentary series "Being Digi-Sapiens" was released today by Warner Bros. Discovery. It features the Swedish inventor, roboticist and YouTuber Simone Giertz as she travels across Europe to see how technology is transforming our daily lives. The series was made with support from Huawei and features a broad range of Digital innovations, reaching far beyond the brand's own products. The first episode, "Connecting with Ourselves" explores Digital technology's impact on our homes, health and hospitals. After kicking things off in a tech-enhanced fiber-connected home in Bonn, claiming to have one of the "fastest internet connections in Germany", Simone heads to a state-of-the-art sports and health lab to see first-hand how both professional and amateur athletes are benefiting from cutting-edge data collection.
- Discovery launches documentary series Being Digi-Sapiens exploring the changing relationship between humans and technology - Travelling across Europe, the series reveals the personal, societal and environmental benefits of digitalization DÜSSELDORF, Germany, July 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The first episode of the three-part ...
