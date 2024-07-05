Discovery launches documentary series Being Digi-Sapiens exploring the changing relationship between humans and technology

Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano

(Di venerdì 5 luglio 2024) Travelling across Europe, thereveals the personal, societal and environmental benefits oftalization DÜSSELDORF, Germany, July 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/The first episode of the three-part" was released today by Warner Bros.. It features the Swedish inventor, roboticist and YouTuber Simone Giertz as she travels across Europe to see howis transforming our daily lives. Thewas made with support from Huawei and features a broad range oftal innovations, reaching far beyond the brand's own products. The first episode, "Connecting with Ourselves" explorestal's impact on our homes, health and hospitals. After kicking things off in a tech-enhanced fiber-connected home in Bonn, claiming to have one of the "fastest internet connections in Germany", Simone heads to a state-of-the-art sports and health lab to see first-hand how both professional and amateur athletes are benefiting from cutting-edge data collection.