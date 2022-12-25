Nepal: il leader del partito comunista maoista diventa premier (Di domenica 25 dicembre 2022) Le cose cambiano: in Nepal il leader degli ex ribelli comunisti, Pushpa Kamal Dahal , leader del partito comunista maoista, è diventato il nuovo primo ministro del Paese. L'annuncio è stato dato dall'...Leggi su globalist
PM Modi congratulates Nepal's new Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal DahalPrime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' on being elected as Nepal's PM. Taking to his official Twitter handle, PM Modi stated that he looks forward to worki ...
Prachanda returns as Nepal PMNepal’s president appointed former guerrilla leader Pushpa Kamal Dahal prime minister for the third time on Sunday, after his Maoist party cobbled together a ...
