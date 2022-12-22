RodRadar's Live Dig Radar® Deployed for the First Time by a US-based Contractor (Di giovedì 22 dicembre 2022) The groundbreaking excavation technology for eliminating underground utility strikes is being Deployed at several major sites by pioneering construction firm Haskell, which was also an early investor in RodRadar RINATYA, Israel, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/
RodRadar, developers of groundbreaking sensor technology for detecting underground hazards, announced today that Florida-based Haskell has become the First Contractor in the United States to deploy the company's debut product, LDR Excavate™. Haskell, a pioneering architecture, engineering and construction firm, was an early investor in RodRadar and has now also become one of its premier customers. "RodRadar's Live Dig Radar® technology is a game changer," said ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
