Need for Speed Unbound: Recensione, Gameplay Trailer e Screenshot (Di venerdì 16 dicembre 2022) Dopo Need for Speed Heat, quest’oggi vogliamo condividere con voi la Recensione di Need for Speed Unbound, sviluppato come sempre da Criterion e distribuito da EA, lanciato di recente su PC e Console. Need for Speed Unbound Recensione La storia bene o male è la stessa di sempre, una volta creato un personaggio ignoto, bisogna farsi un nome vincendo delle gare clandestine, al fine di guadagnare sia il denario necessario per potenziare il bolide o espandere il parco auto, che ottenere vendetta per un eventuo accaduto anni prima, una trappola che è costata cara al proprietario del garage dove lavoravate, il quale perse l’intero parco auto durante il recupero di una vettura per conto di un’amica di cui ci si poteva ...Leggi su gamerbrain
