ADIDAS AND COMMON GOAL ACCELERATE CHANGE FOR BOTH HALVES OF FOOTBALL WITH 1% PLEDGE TO PROJECTS WORKING TOWARDS GENDER EQUAL FUTURE (Di venerdì 16 dicembre 2022) HERZOGENAURACH, Germany, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Today, ADIDAS unveils the next step in its global partnership WITH COMMON GOAL – aimed at driving GENDER EQUALity in FOOTBALL by supporting grassroots initiatives that increase access to the sport for women and girls, on and off the pitch. ADIDAS' commitment will see 1% of net sales of the official match balls from the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, Al Hilm, and Al Rihla, contributed TOWARDS COMMON GOAL's 'Global GOAL 5 Accelerator'; a collective project to increase female participation, representation and leadership in the grassroots game. The programme focuses on increasing girls' participation as well as the proportion of female ...
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 pledged solely to projects focused on gender equity Investment via Common Goal enables implementation of 'Global Goal 5 Accelerator's' framework to be expanded across new ...

