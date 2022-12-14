Dictionary: woman, donna, è la Parola del 2022 (Di mercoledì 14 dicembre 2022) Dictionary ha scelto woman, donna, Parola dell’anno 2022, in riferimento al vorace dibattito sul genere in politica e nella vita pubblica negli Stati Uniti e oltre. Il sito ha registrato un notevole aumento di persone che cercano la definizione che al suo apice è aumentata del 1.400%. “Quest’anno, le ricerche per la Parola sono aumentate Leggi su periodicodaily
Polemica Treccani e donna, l'Oxford Dictionary: "Perché noi abbiamo cambiato la parola woman" la Repubblica
Jimmy Reacts To The New Definition Of Woman On 'The Ingraham Angle'During an appearance on "The Ingraham Angle", Jimmy Failla shares his thoughts on the Cambridge Dictionary updating their definition of the word 'woman'.
Dictionary.com chose ‘Woman’ as the word of the year. Here’s whyWhat was 2022’s word of the year How does Dictionary.com define a woman What were the previous words of the year
