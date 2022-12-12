Converge Technology Solutions Corp. Announces Houlihan Lokey Capital, Inc and Canaccord Genuity Corp as Co-financial Advisors (Di lunedì 12 dicembre 2022) TORONTO and GATINEAU, QC, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Converge Technology Solutions Corp. ("Converge" or "the Company") (TSX: CTS) (FSE: 0ZB) (OTCQX: CTSDF) is pleased to announce that the special committee (the "Special Committee") of its Board of Directors announced on November 22, 2022 has retained Canaccord Genuity Corp and Houlihan Lokey Capital, Inc as its co-financial Advisors to assist in its review and evaluation of strategic alternatives that may be available to the Company. In addition, the Company has retained LodeRock Advisors Inc. to assist with investor relations activities managing the communications ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Converge Technology Solutions Corp. ("Converge" or "the Company") (TSX: CTS) (FSE: 0ZB) (OTCQX: CTSDF) is pleased to announce that the special committee (the "Special Committee") of its Board of Directors announced on November 22, 2022 has retained Canaccord Genuity Corp and Houlihan Lokey Capital, Inc as its co-financial Advisors to assist in its review and evaluation of strategic alternatives that may be available to the Company. In addition, the Company has retained LodeRock Advisors Inc. to assist with investor relations activities managing the communications ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
China's leadership and national security challenges... key bottlenecks persist in terms of China's science and technology innovation capacity, there is a ... whether of policy, personality or change converge: 'Firmly safeguard the security of state power, ...
Global Carsharing Telematics Market Report 2022: The Public Carsharing Fleet Reached 539,000 Vehicles Worldwide in 2021 " ResearchAndMarkets.... 1 Executive Summary 2 Car OEM Mobility Service Initiatives 3 Carsharing Organisations 4 Technology ...with other mobility services 5.3.2 Carsharing and public transport ecosystems to converge 5.3.3 ... Gruppo Project evolve: nasce WeAreProject Data Manager Online
Universal Technical Institute Reports Fiscal Year 2022 Fourth Quarter and Year-End ResultsUniversal Technical Institute, Inc. , a leading workforce solutions provider of transportation, skilled trades and healthcare education programs, reported financial results for the fiscal 2022 full ...
Converge Technology Solutions Corp. Announces Houlihan Lokey Capital, Inc and Canaccord Genuity Corp as Co-financial AdvisorsTORONTO and GATINEAU, QC, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Converge Technology Solutions Corp. ('Converge' or 'the Company') (TSX: CTS) (FSE: 0ZB) ...
Converge TechnologySegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Converge Technology