Cellebrite Signs an Over $10 Million Deal with Major West European National Police Force; Marking One of the Largest Digital Intelligence Deals Ever and Further Validating Digital Intelligence as Essential Accelerator for Investigations

The Police Force will combine Cellebrite's Pathfinder with existing Cellebrite collect & review solutions to maximize efficiency and resources; also set to provide advanced training PETAH TIKVA, ISRAEL and TYSONS CORNER, Va., Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (Nasdaq: CLBT), a global leader in Digital Intelligence (DI) solutions for the public and private sectors, today announced that a European National Police Force extended its long-term partnership with Cellebrite, resulting in the future deployment of Cellebrite Pathfinder across multiple sites. This significant agreement ...
