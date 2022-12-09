PARAMOUNT+ ARRIVES IN GERMANY, AUSTRIA, AND SWITZERLAND, CONCLUDING A YEAR OF GLOBAL EXPANSION (Di venerdì 9 dicembre 2022) GLOBAL and Local Stars Like Dani Levy and the Cast of THE SHEIK, plus STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS' Anson Mount and 1883's Marc Rissmann Celebrated the Launch During an Exclusive Launch Event in Berlin Following Last Week's Launch In France and Today's Launch In GERMANY, AUSTRIA And SWITZERLAND, PARAMOUNT+ Is Now Available in 45 Markets GLOBALly Download Assets HERE BERLIN, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/
PARAMOUNT+, the GLOBAL streaming service from Paramount (NASDAQ: PARA, PARAA), launches today in GERMANY, SWITZERLAND, and AUSTRIA with thousands of hours of entertainment, following the launch of the service in France on December 1st, and establishing a YEAR of GLOBAL ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
PARAMOUNT+ ARRIVES IN GERMANY, AUSTRIA, AND SWITZERLAND, CONCLUDING A YEAR OF GLOBAL EXPANSION..." THE MAN WHO FELL TO EARTH, which follows a new alien character who arrives on Earth at a turning ... Additionally, Paramount+ will be the home of a selection of new blockbuster films following their ...
Paramount+ arrives in the DACHParamount+ incorporates content from Paramount’s world-renowned brands and production studios, including CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures, Showtime and the Smithsonian Channel ...
