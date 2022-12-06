Metaverse Fashion Week Returns in Spring 2023 To Highlight Advances in Digital Fashion & Interoperability (Di martedì 6 dicembre 2022) The web3 revolution continues next year with the annual exploration of what Fashion will look like in virtual worlds, featuring participation from the first CFDA-Recognized Fashion Week to join MVFW NEW YORK, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)
Decentraland, the world's largest user-owned and operated virtual social world, announced today the return of Metaverse Fashion Week (MVFW) which will be held from March 28-31, 2023, concluding the Spring/Summer Fashion season on virtual catwalks. Pioneered by Decentraland and UNXD, a leading immersive art &; culture platform, in collaboration with the Spatial and OVER Metaverses, MVFW23 ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Decentraland, the world's largest user-owned and operated virtual social world, announced today the return of Metaverse Fashion Week (MVFW) which will be held from March 28-31, 2023, concluding the Spring/Summer Fashion season on virtual catwalks. Pioneered by Decentraland and UNXD, a leading immersive art &; culture platform, in collaboration with the Spatial and OVER Metaverses, MVFW23 ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Alfa Sistemi e il credo etico del metaversoFederica Meroi cita una delle più recenti applicazioni concrete in ambito moda: ' L'ultima Milano Fashion Week ha avuto il suo alter ego digitale, la Metaverse Fashion Week, con eventi e flagship ...
British Fashion Awards 2022: il red carpet e i look delle star...Shayk che ha sfoggiato per l'occasione un abito in paillettes a bustier della collezione Metaverse ... In apertura Photo Courtesy of @maisonvalentino British Fashion Awards 2022: i look sul red carpet ... Il metaverso: miniera d'oro per il mondo della moda La Voce di New York
The Fashion Awards 2022 at Royal Albert Hall, tutte le star vestite ValentinoPierpaolo Piccioli vince per la prima volta il titolo di Stilista dell'anno nel 2018, per doppiare quest'anno nell'edizione 2022 dei British Fashion ...
Irina Shayk rivoluzionaria ai British Fashion Awards: sul red carpet veste low-cost senza tacchiwindow.TursiopeQueue = window.TursiopeQueue|| []; window.TursiopeQueue.push (function (DH5) { /** base init **/ var player = new DH5 (document.getElementById ('ym-4bd41925-3165-19ad-dfe5-59a516199e ...
Metaverse FashionSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Metaverse Fashion