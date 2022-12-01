TECNO to Hold Its Annual Flagship Product Launch Event In Dubai on December 7th (Di giovedì 1 dicembre 2022) Dubai, UAE, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/
TECNO, an innovative technology brand with operations in over 70 global markets, today announced that it will host TECNO Flagship Product Launch 2022 themed as 'Beyond the Extraordinary' on December 7th from 2:30pm GST, in Dubai UAE. The Event will see the official Launch of the company's two new Flagship Products, the remarkable PHANTOM X2 Series and MEGABOOK S1. Taking place in Dubai, the city's status as a hub of futuristic innovation makes it the ideal location to mark the Launch of two groundbreaking premium tech Products. Celebrating the latest breakthroughs in innovation from ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
TECNO, an innovative technology brand with operations in over 70 global markets, today announced that it will host TECNO Flagship Product Launch 2022 themed as 'Beyond the Extraordinary' on December 7th from 2:30pm GST, in Dubai UAE. The Event will see the official Launch of the company's two new Flagship Products, the remarkable PHANTOM X2 Series and MEGABOOK S1. Taking place in Dubai, the city's status as a hub of futuristic innovation makes it the ideal location to mark the Launch of two groundbreaking premium tech Products. Celebrating the latest breakthroughs in innovation from ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Elliptic Labs Launches First Three TECNO Mobile Smartphones with TECNO CAMON 19, 19 Pro and 19 Pro 5G for Global Market... with a new customer and global smartphone OEM, TECNO Mobile,' said Laila Danielsen, CEO of ...Sensor turns off the smartphone's display and disables the screen's touch functionality when users hold the ...
Elliptic Labs Launches First Three TECNO Mobile Smartphones with TECNO CAMON 19, 19 Pro and 19 Pro 5G for Global Market... with a new customer and global smartphone OEM, TECNO Mobile,' said Laila Danielsen, CEO of ...Sensor turns off the smartphone's display and disables the screen's touch functionality when users hold the ... Renault Mégane E-Tech Electric: ordinazioni, allestimenti e prezzi Motori.it
TECNO HoldSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : TECNO Hold