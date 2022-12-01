Evento Apex Legends Wintertide Collection | 6-27 dicembreStelle del calcio ricevono il trattamento da supereroi nel dietro le ...Per tutto dicembre nuovi contenuti natalizi in LEGO BRAWLSNuovo story trailer di Tales of Symphonia RemasteredMeta presenta You Destroy. We Create. The War on Ukraine's CultureNasce la Giornata Nazionale dell'EsportCelly - supporti per auto universali - RecensioneCiclismo: E’ morto a 51 anni Davide Rebellin travolto da un camion!Call of Duty e Marvel's Iron Man VR - Consigli per gli acquisti di ...Marvel's Midnight Suns - Trailer di lancioUltime Blog

Casio to Release G-SHOCK with Detachable Bezel in Playfully Unique Designs

Casio Release
Casio to Release G-SHOCK with Detachable Bezel in Playfully Unique Designs TOKYO, Dec. 1, 2022

 Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the Release of the newest additions to its family of SHOCK-resistant G-SHOCK watches. The new G-B001 watches take the form of the DW-001 Released in 1994, now adding a playful touch with Detachable Bezel. with its Capsule Tough design, which fully enveloped the case in resin to provide a Unique SHOCK resistant structure, the original DW-001 introduced a new sensibility by departing from the conventional rugged, hard Designs. The power and strength of G-SHOCK conveyed in a new curved, soft form proved popular. The new G-B001 watches take the ...
Casio to Release G - SHOCK with Detachable Bezel in Playfully Unique Designs

Casio to Release G-SHOCK with Detachable Bezel in Playfully Unique Designs

Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the release of the newest additions to its family of shock-resistant G-SHOCK watches. The new G-B001 watches take the form of the DW-001 released in 1994, now ...

