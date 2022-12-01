Casio to Release G-SHOCK with Detachable Bezel in Playfully Unique Designs (Di giovedì 1 dicembre 2022) Reviving and Updating the Soft Form of the DW-001 TOKYO, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the Release of the newest additions to its family of SHOCK-resistant G-SHOCK watches. The new G-B001 watches take the form of the DW-001 Released in 1994, now adding a playful touch with Detachable Bezel. with its Capsule Tough design, which fully enveloped the case in resin to provide a Unique SHOCK resistant structure, the original DW-001 introduced a new sensibility by departing from the conventional rugged, hard Designs. The power and strength of G-SHOCK conveyed in a new curved, soft form proved popular. The new G-B001 watches take the ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Casio to Release G-SHOCK with Detachable Bezel in Playfully Unique DesignsCasio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the release of the newest additions to its family of shock-resistant G-SHOCK watches. The new G-B001 watches take the form of the DW-001 released in 1994, now ...
