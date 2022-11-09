Do you remember? Cremonese Milan | i pensieri di Maldini

Leggi su calcionews24

(Di mercoledì 9 novembre 2022) Chissà se ieri sera, nel brutto 0-0 dela Cremona, a Paolosarà venuto in mente che la stessa situazione lui l’aveva vissuta in campo. Successe esattamente l’ultima volta che le due squadre si incontrarono, nel lontano 1996. Pomeriggio nebbioso e grigiorossi usciti tra gli applausi per essere riusciti a bloccare la corazzata rossonera guidata da Fabio Capello. Al coro di “Vi vogliamo così!” del pubblico di casa, corrispondevano i musi lunghi degli avversari, soprattutto degli attaccanti del Diavolo rimasti a secco. Particolare non trascurabile: laa fine stagione andò in B, ilvinse lo scudetto strappandolo alla Juventus. Dopo ieri sera sembra un’eventualità un po’ più remota, vedendo anche l’amarezza di Stefano Pioli. L'articolo proviene da Calcio News 24.